Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

