Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.65

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 6972911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.