Rarible One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.23 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.76 or 0.00050804 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $112.92 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,752,373 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

