Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Cap of $4.34 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $8,093.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00190389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.92 or 1.00135625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.67 or 0.07145213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00820213 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

