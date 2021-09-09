Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $87.42 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00169251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,613,970,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

