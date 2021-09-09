Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Reaches $960.48 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $960.48 million and approximately $881.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $14.37 or 0.00030826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00133135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00194361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.99 or 0.99993728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.04 or 0.07215429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.11 or 0.00860321 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,831,038 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

