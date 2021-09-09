Raymond James Begins Coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.96.

KNX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 1,626,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

