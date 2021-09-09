Raymond James Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $80.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.59.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.33. 13,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $15,946,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.