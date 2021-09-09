Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

SU traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$23.24. 4,653,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,160. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.93. The stock has a market cap of C$34.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

