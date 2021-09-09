Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.
SU traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$23.24. 4,653,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,160. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.93. The stock has a market cap of C$34.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.