Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.