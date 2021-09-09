Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).
Shares of NXE opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
