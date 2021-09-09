Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -571.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

