Realio Network (RIO) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $154,732.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

