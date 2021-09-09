Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 218.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 772,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,377,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

O opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

