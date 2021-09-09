Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Traeger (COOK)

Traeger (NYSE: COOK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/30/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Traeger stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,197. Traeger Inc has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

