Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $174.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $192.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

