Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/2/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/27/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/3/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.20 ($57.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/29/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.90 ($50.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €36.08 ($42.45) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

