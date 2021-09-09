Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) recently:

9/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/31/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ETR:BMW traded down €1.86 ($2.19) on Thursday, reaching €78.61 ($92.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.97 and a 200 day moving average of €84.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

