Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $323.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $327.00 to $337.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $327.00 to $337.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $341.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $344.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.36. 9,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.05 and its 200-day moving average is $300.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

