Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 20,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 432,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

