Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 628,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,438. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

