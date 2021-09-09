Refinable Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $760,469.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00191306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.25 or 1.00006568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.15 or 0.07202767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00849435 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

