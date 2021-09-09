REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Critical Analysis

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for REGENXBIO and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $63.57, suggesting a potential upside of 89.88%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.23 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -11.23 Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 575.78 -$5.29 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO.

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

