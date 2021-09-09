Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,142 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

