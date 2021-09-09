Regis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,831 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,480% compared to the average volume of 369 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after buying an additional 122,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,787,000 after buying an additional 233,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 370,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Regis stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 61,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $179.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

