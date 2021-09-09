Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 6%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

RNLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $832.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.