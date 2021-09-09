Render Token Market Cap Reaches $195.77 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $195.77 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00171636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

