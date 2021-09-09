Rentberry Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $346,616.30 and approximately $370.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00168857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044232 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

