REPO Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $1.48 million and $40,862.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00191339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.02 or 1.00255181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.64 or 0.07157530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00848119 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

