Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celcuity Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Celcuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celcuity’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

CELC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

CELC opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celcuity by 66.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

