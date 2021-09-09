Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Telekom Austria AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telekom Austria in a research report issued on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.63 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKAGY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TKAGY stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

