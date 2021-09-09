Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Banco Santander (SAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.10 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. "

9/4/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/28/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/14/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

7/31/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

SAN stock remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,843. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

