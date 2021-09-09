Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/3/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

9/2/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

8/30/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/24/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

8/23/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

8/19/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/11/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/20/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/15/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.29 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group PLC alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.