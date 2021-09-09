Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kimco Realty (KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/1/2021 – Kimco Realty is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 4,300,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
