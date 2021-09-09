Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ING Groep (ING)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ING Groep (NYSE: ING) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ING traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 2,298,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

