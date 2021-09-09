Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.19. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1,048 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSVR shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

