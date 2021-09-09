Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average of $325.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

