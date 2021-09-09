Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 184,667 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $64,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

JPIB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,819 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

