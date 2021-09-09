Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 3,826 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.34. 50,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,051. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

