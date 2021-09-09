Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $123.74 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,607 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 5.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.93% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $123,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period.

MOAT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $76.12. 21,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,011. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

