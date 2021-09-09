Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $51.83 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,520 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $51,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $123.43. The stock had a trading volume of 161,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,189. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.