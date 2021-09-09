Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 2.39% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMF. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 342,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,049,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.63. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,409. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $146.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.08.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

