Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $332.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.28 and a 200-day moving average of $312.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

