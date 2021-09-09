Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,025. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

