Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.10

Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 90086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVI. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Retail Value alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.