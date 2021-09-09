Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Retractable Technologies worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.82. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.