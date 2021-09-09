Reviewing CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CardioGenics and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Money Express $357.21 million 1.93 $33.78 million $1.02 17.54

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CardioGenics and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 1 3 0 2.75

International Money Express has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CardioGenics has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 10.17% 46.39% 16.95%

Summary

International Money Express beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A. Gawad on November 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

