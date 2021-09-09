Reviewing EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EVgo alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVgo and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ulta Beauty 0 8 15 0 2.65

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.02%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $407.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 9.50% 40.49% 15.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.32 $175.84 million $4.66 80.75

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats EVgo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.