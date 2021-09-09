Reviewing Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zuora has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.79% -42.30% -17.58% ShotSpotter 0.33% 2.92% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zuora and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 2 0 2.67 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

Zuora currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.99%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Zuora.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zuora and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 6.94 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -29.37 ShotSpotter $45.73 million 9.36 $1.23 million $0.16 229.19

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Zuora on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

