Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0625 on Major Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and $612,914.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

