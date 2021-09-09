Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rexnord traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 3862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,036,000 after buying an additional 255,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

